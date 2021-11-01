Not allowed to meet slain civilian’s family in Anantnag: Mehbooba

Srinagar

01 November 2021 14:27 IST

He was killed in a “crossfire” on Oct. 25 in south Kashmir

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on November 1 said she was disallowed to meet the family of a civilian, who was killed in a “crossfire” on October 25 in south Kashmir.

“When anyone is being killed by the militants, they (politicians) are being allowed to meet the slain family. It's unfortunate that whenever anyone is being killed in the forces' action, no one is being allowed to meet the bereaved family,” she stated.

The former Chief Minister had desired to meet the family of Anantnag’s Shahid Aijaz, who was killed in a firing incident at Babapora area of Shopian near a CRPF camp. The police said he died in a crossfiring between militants and security personnel. However, his family contested the police version.

“The Lieutenant Governor’s administration should take steps to provide compensation to the family of Shahid. The victim’s kin must be given a job as well,” she said.

The police, so far, have not issued any statement on Ms. Mufti’s claims that she was not allowed to visit Anantnag.