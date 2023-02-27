ADVERTISEMENT

Not afraid of misuse of probe agencies by Centre, will continue to serve people sans fear: Bhagwant Mann

February 27, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - Chandigarh

Punjab CM Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited Manish Sisodia's residence to meet his family members after the arrest

PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The AAP is not afraid of the "misuse of probe agencies by the Centre" and it will continue to serve the people without any fear, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday after CBI arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an excise police scam case.

He also slammed the BJP for the arrest of Mr. Sisodia, saying the move was an "insult" to the education that lakhs of children are getting in Delhi.

Mr. Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Mr. Sisodia's residence to meet his family members after the arrest. Mr. Kejriwal said the AAP will take responsibility for the family of Manish Sisodia, as his wife has been suffering from multiple sclerosis.

"Bhagwant Mann and I met the wife of Manish Sisodia, who has been suffering from multiple sclerosis and assured her that we will look after them. We told her not to worry as her husband is innocent and is fighting for the country," Mr. Kejriwal said.

Mr. Mann said, "We are not afraid of the misuse of CBI and ED by the Union Government and will continue to serve the people without any fear."

"Mr. Sisodia's arrest is an insult to the education of lakhs of children of Delhi... Sending the one who builds schools to jail is part of the BJP's agenda," he tweeted.

The CBI on Sunday arrested Mr. Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol, in a move that could plunge the national capital into a governance crisis and further widen the political rift between the AAP and the BJP-led Central Government.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Mann had said "the entire country is with Manish Sisodia who is fighting the battle of truth".

