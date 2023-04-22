ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Army Commander visits Poonch terror attack site, reviews security

April 22, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Jammu

He reviewed the security in the border area and the ongoing combing operation to track down the terrorists who ambushed the Army truck on April 20

PTI

Security personnel stand guard at a police blockade at Bhimber Gali sector, near the site of terror attack in which five army personnel were killed, in Poonch district, on April 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on April 22 visited the site of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district that killed five Indian soldiers carrying fruits and other items in a truck for an Iftar gathering in a forward village.

Also read: NIA team reaches Poonch; combing on for attackers

Top security officials, including BSF Director General S.L. Thaosen and ADGP Mukesh Singh, besides an NSG team visited the spot at Bhata Dhurian, which is surrounded by a dense forest.

The Northern Command said in a tweet that Lt. Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the operational situation after the attack. He was briefed on the actions undertaken so far and exhorted the troops to be steadfast in their resolve, it added.

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured after their truck was ambushed by terrorists. The Army said the truck, carrying fruits and other items for an Iftar gathering in Sangiote village, came under fire and it caught fire because of a likely use of grenades.

Also read: Terror on the road: on the attack on defence forces in Jammu

Officials said investigators found bullet marks on the vehicle, which was attacked from three sides.

The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

Security forces have launched a manhunt in the dense forest area of Bhata Dhurian to nab the terrorists. Drones, sniffer dogs and an MI chopper have been deployed in the search-and-combing operation.

Officials said a high alert has been sounded in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. They said 14 people were detained for questioning but some of them have been released.

