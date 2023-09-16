ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Army commander reviews operational situation at Anantnag gunfight site

September 16, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Srinagar

The operation in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, to flush out the terrorists continued on the fourth day as drones and helicopters were pressed into service

PTI

Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the operational situation near the Anantnag gunfight site. Photo: X(Twitter)/@NorthernComd_IA

Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on September 16 reviewed the operational situation near the site of a gunfight that has been going on for four days in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The Army commander was briefed by the ground commanders on the high-intensity operations, in which hi-tech equipment is being used for surveillance and delivery of firepower, along with the high impact of precision fire being used by the forces.

Anantnag operation | Toughest task was retrieving bodies of three slain officers

"#LtGenUpendraDwivedi #ArmyCdr, Northern Command reviewed the operational situation on the ongoing operations at #Kokernag forest area in #Anantnag," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

The operation to flush out terrorists from the dense forest area in Anantnag district entered its fourth day as drones and helicopters were pressed into service to track and neutralise the ultras who killed four security forces personnel in an encounter on September 13.

The security forces have deployed the drones and helicopters for surveillance in the hilly terrain and to figure out the locations of the terrorists in the forest at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed by the terrorists on Wednesday.

