Northeast to have connectivity projects worth ₹1.76 lakh crore by 2025: Amit Shah

April 01, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The northeast comprising eight States will have functional connectivity projects worth ₹1.76 lakh crore by 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at an official programme in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl on Saturday.

The most significant of these road, railway, and aviation projects is the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project India has undertaken in Myanmar, he said after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 11 projects worth ₹2,500 crore in Mizoram.

The Kaladan project connects southern Mizoram to the Sittwe port in Myanmar.

Mr. Shah said the budgetary allocation under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) has been increased by 276%.

“Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister in India who visited the northeast 53 times in the past nine years. The Central ministers visited the region a total of 432 times to take the development initiative forward,” he said.

One of the main reasons behind the development push has been the reign of peace in the region with some 8,000 extremists of different outfits giving up arms and signing accords, Mr. Shah said.

Apart from several road projects, the Home Minister laid the foundation stones for a smart city project and the Laldenga Cultural Centre worth ₹1.93 crore to be built in Aizawl.

Laldenga, the founder of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), spearheaded a separatist movement from 1966 to 1986 and was the first Chief Minister of Mizoram after it attained Statehood in 1987.

Mr. Shah also inaugurated the new battalion headquarters of the Assam Rifles at Zokhawsang, about 15 km from Aizawl. The headquarters was shifted from the Zodin area of Aizawl.

The Assam Rifles, India’s oldest paramilitary force that has been guarding Mizoram’s 510 km border with Myanmar, has another base in the Khatla area of Aizawl.

“The aspirations of the MNF and the people of Mizoram have been realised with the shifting of the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters and the initiation of the centre dedicated to Laldenga,” Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said.

Laldenga was the first to demand the shifting of the Assam Rifles base in 1988 after its personnel killed seven civilians in a clash. The relocation was also one of the promises of the MNF in the November 2018 Assembly election.

