Northeast has emerged as country’s growth engine under leadership of PM Modi, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the northeast has emerged as the growth engine of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Mr. Modi considers the northeast as the focal point for the nation''s development, and has visited the region “30 times in the last six years and each time, he has come with some gifts”.

Speaking at a programme to launch various projects, Mr. Shah said Assam has embarked on a journey of peace and development under Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Assam was earlier known for agitations and violence, but Sonowal and Sarma have unified the people of the state and the region with the rest of the country by upholding and promoting heritage and traditions,” he said.

Mr. Shah said NDA''s triumph in the just-concluded Bodoland Territorial Council polls was like a semifinal before the assembly elections in which it will emerge winners with huge majority.

The Home Minister said all militant organisations in the state have surrendered and returned to the mainstream.

He also urged farmers agitating against the new agriculture laws to resolve their issues through discussions.