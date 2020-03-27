Northeast eyes retired doctors, medical students to tackle COVID-19

Doctors are being called out of retirement and medical students roped in as the northeastern States prepare stadiums and school buildings to be used as quarantine centres for suspected COVID-19 cases.

The Mizoram government has recalled retired doctors and paramedics in view of the shortage of manpower in combating the pandemic.

“We are collecting details of the retired doctors but will use their services only when a major crisis arises,” State’s Principal Director of Health, F. Lallianhlira, said.

Final year students

In Assam, the government has decided to use the services of MBBS and nursing students in their final year of study for meeting emergency needs.

“There are 700 final year MBBS students in Assam’s medical colleges and about 2,000 final year nursing students who have three-four months of course left. They are more or less doctors and nurses. We have prepared a training module for them from tomorrow [Friday] or day after [Saturday],” Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Besides, private hospitals have offered the services of young doctors who have returned after medical studies from outside Assam, he added.

Mr. Sarma said the government had been readying two multi-purpose stadiums in Guwahati to be used as quarantine centres for suspected coronavirus cases. Among those to be shifted to these centres are about 700 people who are stranded on the Assam-West Bengal border, and not allowed to enter until a proper arrangement was made for them.

Of the 210 suspected cases in Assam so far, none has tested positive, officials said.

Move to use schools

In Manipur, the government’s move to use some schools as quarantine centres has come in for criticism. The opposition Congress has advised using some vacant hotels instead.

“In schools, people quarantined will end up sharing the same hall, classroom or toilet. Hotel rooms with attached toilet is a safer and much more hygienic option,” Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said.