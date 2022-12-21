Northeast Christian group resents conversion accusation

December 21, 2022 04:26 am | Updated December 20, 2022 11:33 pm IST - GUWAHATI

A Christian group has expressed deep concern over accusations that the minority community has been carrying out forceful conversion in India, especially its northeastern part.

The North East Catholic Research Forum (NECARF) said it was disturbed by several incidents of attacks wherein Christians have been consistently targeted by groups and organisations belonging to the Hindu community.

“As responsible citizens of this country, we take pride in India’s colourful diversity and having faith in justice, equality, rights and duties guaranteed by the Constitution of India. It pains us to note that certain organisations in our country are pushing toward unity through similarity, rather than through diversity,” the NECARF said in a statement issued on Monday.

The NECARF also took note of the North East Christian Forum that was floated on November 20 by some politicians without the knowledge of the United Christian Forum of North East India (UCFNEI), an apex body of believers belonging to all Christian denominations.

“It (the new forum) appears to be an attempt to undermine Christian unity in the region,” the NECARF said.

The forum said conversion theories have been floated on the basis of low percentage of Hindus in some Christian-dominated States without taking into account the increase in the population of the Christian community.

“We urge all Christians in the region to guard against any attempt to break Christian solidarity and unity with a clear objective of dividing,” the NECARF said.