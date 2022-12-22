Northeast BJP CMs slam TMC leader Kirti Azad for post on PM Modi’s tribal attire

December 22, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Three Chief Ministers of the northeast have slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kirti Azad for his post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attire during his Meghalaya visit on December 18.

On Wednesday, Mr. Azad posted an image of Mr. Modi wearing a traditional Khasi outfit with a caption reading: “It is neither male nor female, he is only a priest of fashion.” The Twitter post was deleted later.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site, criticising the TMC leader for disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya through the Prime Minister.

“It is saddening to see how @KirtiAzaad is disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and mocking our tribal attire. TMC must urgently clarify if they endorse his views. Their silence will amount to tacit support and thus will not be forgiven by the people,” Mr. Sarma tweeted.

“Dear @KirtiAzaad ~ Your making mockery of rich tribal traditions of Meghalaya, and our rich tribal heritage, is contemptuous and abominable. Your language is pitiable, and an affront on the dignity of womanhood. I condemn it,” Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

His Manipur counterpart, Nongthombam Biren Singh tweeted: “Kirti Azad’s unwarranted mockery of the culture of Meghalaya is condemned in the strongest terms. This has been not only unfortunate but highly unbecoming of a political leader to make such outrageous and ill-informed remarks against a tribal attire of the Northeast.”

Responding to the criticisms, Mr. Azad wrote: “I have not disrespected the attire, I love it. I am trying to express that our Prime Minister loves to makes a fashion statement. Never misses an opportunity (sic).”

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Scheduled Tribe Morcha said a case should be filed against Mr. Azad under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.