  1. A dozen people were injured when 22 vehicles collided with each other on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway in Yamuna Nagar due to low visibility by fog.
  2. People can inform Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) about the homeless through this helpline and DUSIB's rescue team will reach the location to take the homeless to the nearest shelter.
  3. Air India announced on Saturday about its "FogCare" initiative to mitigate the impact of disruptions due to fog on passengers.
  4. The cold wave has brought with it a blanket of fog over North India.
  5. In Rajasthan's Mount Abu, the dip in temperature caused snowing.