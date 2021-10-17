North-east sees one of the hottest Octobers in last 50 years

Summer appears to have “encroached” upon autumn’s space, resulting in one of the hottest Octobers across the north-east in the last 50 years.
But the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a few spells of rain or thundershowers in the next few days to tame the mercury.
Guwahati recorded an average of 37.07°C over three days till October 16, when most cities in the north-east registered a temperature of 4-5 degrees higher than usual.
Itanagar the hottest
Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar was the hottest on October 16 at 37.8°C followed by Tripura capital Agartala at 34.8°C, Mizoram capital Aizawl at 29.2°C, Manipur capital Imphal at 28.8°C, Nagaland capital Kohima at 26.5°C, and Meghalaya capital Shillong at 26.2°C.
IMD officials said a day or two in October could have been hotter in the past 50 years, but the high temperature has unusually persisted over a longer period this time.
“The rise in temperature is due to a low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. There is less moisture because of the low pressure, resulting in this dry weather,” said Sunit Das, a meteorologist at the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre.
“But the temperature is set to go down with rain or thundershower likely in the next three-four days,” he said.
Deficit rainfall
According to the IMD, Assam experienced a monsoon with 22% deficit rainfall. The rainfall deficit in the other six contiguous north-eastern States ranged from 21-30%.
The meteorologists said it would be difficult to attribute the dip in rainfall and an “extended summer” to climate change. “Data of all the meteorological centres over a substantial period of time need to be analysed to come to a conclusion,” a weather specialist said.