Normal OPD services to resume in Punjab

CHANDIGARH

16 October 2020 01:15 IST

CM warns against any complacency

With COVID-19 cases declining in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered resumption of normal Out Patient Department (OPD) services and elective surgeries, but warned against any complacency given the projections of a possible second wave of the pandemic.

The Chief Minister has also allowed opening of government schools from October 19 after due sanitation and disinfection procedures, and with clear SOPs mandating parents’ consent as well as ceiling on number of students and hours of operation.

Expressing concern over warnings by medical experts of the possibility of the second wave hitting the State during the festival season or during the winter months, Captain Amarinder directed the concerned departments to take all steps to ensure that things remain under control.

Review meeting

The Chief Minister, who was chairing a virtual review meeting on COVID-19 situation, also asked the departments to ensure that the medical staff is kept motivated and all vacancies are filled up immediately so that normal OPD services and elective surgeries can be carried out seamlessly amid the pandemic situation.