Normal life disrupted as private bus operators launch indefinite strike in Odisha

October 20, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The indefinite strike launched by private bus operators has disrupted normal life with thousands of passengers stranded in bus terminals across Odisha.

Private Bus Owners Association, Odisha, are opposed to the introduction of public transport system titled ‘Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative’ (LAccMI) which would connect gram panchayats with State Capital with a robust bus service.

Bus operators said the LAccMI service would deal a heavy blow to their livelihood as they invested substantially in buses and would not recover the invested amount if government backs LAccMI. Bus operators wanted a written assurance from government about the withdrawal of LAccMI buses.

About 14,000 private buses ply on Odisha roads. In comparison to this, the number of government buses is about 1,000. As week-long holidays begin from Saturday in the wake of Dussehra celebration, people especially students are finding it difficult to go to their homes.

“Private bus operators will bear huge losses as government is making huge investment in subsidised LAccMI bus services. We don’t want to inconvenience people during festive period, but we don’t have any choice,” said Debendra Sahoo, Secretary of Private Bus Owners Association, Odisha.

Recently, the Naveen Patnaik government had launched LAccMI bus services at an estimated investment of ₹3,178 crore in the first three years from 2023-24 to 2025-26. The bus operation under this scheme has been planned to connect all the gram panchayats, block headquarters, district headquarters, major cities and economic hubs across the State.

Being implemented in a phased manner, LAccMI scheme will have 1,000 buses and the tenure of the scheme would be for 10 years further extendable by two years. The LAccMI bus service is dubbed as major pre-poll scheme as women self-help groups would be given priority in handling bus operation.

State Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu urged bus operators to refrain from strike and come to the discussion table. She, however, asserted that the government would not back out from LAccMI bus services. The Minister said a meeting had been convened on October 26 to resolve the crisis. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister on Friday launched LAccMI bus services in Gajapati district.