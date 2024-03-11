ADVERTISEMENT

Normal life affected in eastern Nagaland over shutdown for statehood demand

March 11, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - Kohima

Shops and commercial establishments remained closed and most vehicles were off the roads as the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation called for the shutdown.

PTI

Members of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organization (ENPO) during a public rally for a separate “Frontier Nagaland” State at Tuensang Town in East Nagaland. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Normal life was affected in six districts of eastern Nagaland on Monday, March 11, 2024, due to an indefinite shutdown called by ENPO to press for its demand for a separate state, officials said.

Shops and commercial establishments remained closed and most vehicles were off the roads as the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), the apex body of seven Naga tribes in the region, called for the shutdown to press for its demand.

Power department, medical, fire and other emergency services, besides media and weddings were, however, exempted from the purview of the bandh.

The ENPO demands that a separate 'Frontier Naga Territory' state be carved out of the six districts of Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak and Shamator.

The decision to call for the shutdown was taken at the ENPO's headquarters in Tuensang district on Sunday, sources in the body said.

The ENPO has resolved not to allow any political party to campaign in the region for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls till the settlement of their demand.

On March 5, ENPO declared a "public emergency" in the region to press for their demand. On March 8, it enforced a 12-hour shutdown from 6 am as part of "public emergency".

