Ready to rehabilitate Naga rebels: Rijiju

A day after the death of NSCN(K) chairman S. S. Khaplang, the Centre on Saturday said all Indian citizens in the Naga rebel group would be rehabilitated if they abjured violence.

“We appeal that all the Indian Nagas in the NSCN(K) should surrender and return to the mainstream. We will rehabilitate them. Anybody who gives up violence, we will rehabilitate them. We are giving rehabilitation package from the Indian government. Anybody who abjures violence and respects Indian Constitution is welcome,” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters.

On Myanmar citizens

The rebels should take advantage of the rehabilitation package and return, he added.

Mr. Rijiju, however, said India could not talk about Myanmarese citizens, who are part of the NSCN(K).

The Minister said Khaplang was the “the heart and soul” of the NSCN(K) and without him, the organisation would be in a disarray.

Without any leadership, the organisation would face difficulties, he said.

“The objective of the organisation will never be fulfilled now. So they [rebels] should come back for the sake of the society,” the Minister of State for Home Affairs added.