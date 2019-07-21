Non-resident Odias push for modern public library system

The Odisha Society of the Americas (OSA), a forum of non-resident Odias, has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to set up a well-integrated modern public library system in the State by implementing the Odisha Public Library Act, 2001.

The OSA has offered to assist the government by linking up with domain experts and extend other support for creating a public library ecosystem in the State.

“Public library is the most democratic public institution that will promote literacy, including early childhood literacy, digital literacy, skill development, employment, entrepreneurship and social inclusion,” said OSA president Lalatendu Mohanty.

Expressing happiness over the State government’s announcement to set up a panchayat library-cum-infotainment centre in each gram panchayat to cater to the needs of people of the rural areas, the OSA said it would help create a knowledge-based society.

“To start with, Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendras should be used for rural libraries. In urban areas, municipalities can provide existing or new infrastructure from the city budget. The pre-existing private libraries with excellent track record should be adopted based on their interest. All school libraries need to be converted into digital libraries at the panchayat level with custodians and librarians in place for better management of the library system,” the forum recommended.