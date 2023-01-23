Non-inclusion of Punjab tableau in R-Day parade angers AAP, SAD

January 23, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST

CHANDIGARH

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and the Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal have hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for not including Punjab’s tableau in the Republic Day Parade.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday accused the Centre of discriminating against AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi.

“Punjab’s tableau always finds a place in events like the Republic Day Parade, through which we present our rich history, culture and development over the years. This year, Punjab was to present the history related to the sacrifices made by Punjabis in the country’s freedom struggle. But by not including Punjab and Delhi, which is ruled by the AAP, the discrimination of the Government of India towards AAP is clearly visible,” said Mr. Cheema.

Anti-federal attitude

AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said: “Republic Day reminds us of the spirit of federalism. Rejection of the Punjab’s tableaux for the R-Day parade has laid bare the Centre’s anti-federal and partisan attitude. This is a blunt dismissal by the Centre of Punjab’s culture, traditions and countless contributions to the nation.”

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal said: “Shocked to learn Government of India has rejected Punjab’s tableau for 74th R-Day Parade. That means we aren’t allowed to showcase our culture and contribution to the freedom struggle! Urging the Government of India to review its decision, I also appeal to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to wake up and take up this forcefully with Government of India.”

Another senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema, said “Punjab is the sword arm of the country. It has a rich heritage, culture and a great history. It has immense contributions towards food needs of the country. But surprisingly its tableau is not being included in Republic Day parade. This is totally unjustified and needs to be reviewed.” -