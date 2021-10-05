Other States

Non-cognisable offence registered against Javed Akhtar over RSS jibe

Javed Akhta  

The Mumbai police have registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence against Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar on Monday over his alleged remark against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on a complaint filed by a lawyer, a senior police officer said.

Earlier in the day, a Mumbai police officer and the complainant lawyer had said that an FIR was registered against Mr. Akhtar.

Later in the day, Mulund police station Senior Inspector Avinash Bhise clarified that an NC was registered and not FIR as told by the officer earlier. Complainant Santosh Dubey has made and circulated a video of himself claiming that the police had registered an FIR against Mr. Akhtar (76) based on his complaint. The lawyer had last month sent a legal notice to Mr. Akhtar for allegedly making “false and defamatory” remarks against the RSS in an interview to a news channel and had sought an apology from him.

In the said interview, Mr. Akhtar allegedly drew parallels between the Taliban and Hindu extremists.

Mr. Dubey in his notice had claimed that by making such statements, Mr. Akhtar committed an offence under IPC Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation). “I had earlier sent a legal notice to Mr. Akhtar and asked him to apologise over his remark, but he fail to do so. Now, an FIR has been registered against him on my complaint,” the lawyer had said. Mr. Bhise said, “We have registered an NC (non-cognisable offence) under section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC against Mr.Akhtar. Further investigation is underway.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

In tour of rain-hit Marathwada region, Fadnavis skips Beed district

Bangladesh greets Mamata Banerjee on byelection victory

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 'Killing Raj' going on in U.P., claims Mamata Banerjee

IT-Department unearthed huge number of black assets, overseas accounts after recent raids: CBDT

SC dismisses Supertech's plea seeking modification of order to raze twin 40-storey towers

Venkaiah Naidu lays foundation of road project in Meghalaya, says NE can become country’s growth engine

Venkaiah arriving in Imphal on October 5 for two-day Manipur visit

After busting drugs party, NCB searches cruise ship on its return to Mumbai

Post-poll violence: SC adjourns hearing of West Bengal’s suit against CBI probe

MP: Lawyers, judicial staff to get RFID cards to enter courts

Is U.P. ‘naya Kashmir’, asks Omar Abdullah as leaders are prevented from entering Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri incident | SKM writes to President seeking action

Congress’s ex-Union Minister Arun Yadav not to contest Khandwa Lok Sabha bypoll

Watch | IAF air show over Dal Lake after 14 years

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | UP govt orders probe by retired HC judge

Amid protests, J&K Lt. Governor says he will raise pooling of medical seats with Centre

Wild monkey takes away towel containing ₹1 lakh from autorickshaw in M.P.

Mob vandalises religious place in M.P. on suspicion of conversion

After 18 months, schools reopen across Maharashtra for physical classes

New DGP after consulting Navjot Singh Sidhu: Charanjit Singh Channi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2021 1:10:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/non-cognisable-offence-registered-against-javed-akhtar-over-rss-jibe/article36832229.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY