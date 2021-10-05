Non-cognisable offence registered against Javed Akhtar over RSS jibe

Police clarified FIR was not filed as stated earlier

The Mumbai police have registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence against Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar on Monday over his alleged remark against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on a complaint filed by a lawyer, a senior police officer said.

Earlier in the day, a Mumbai police officer and the complainant lawyer had said that an FIR was registered against Mr. Akhtar.

Later in the day, Mulund police station Senior Inspector Avinash Bhise clarified that an NC was registered and not FIR as told by the officer earlier. Complainant Santosh Dubey has made and circulated a video of himself claiming that the police had registered an FIR against Mr. Akhtar (76) based on his complaint. The lawyer had last month sent a legal notice to Mr. Akhtar for allegedly making “false and defamatory” remarks against the RSS in an interview to a news channel and had sought an apology from him.

In the said interview, Mr. Akhtar allegedly drew parallels between the Taliban and Hindu extremists.

Mr. Dubey in his notice had claimed that by making such statements, Mr. Akhtar committed an offence under IPC Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation). “I had earlier sent a legal notice to Mr. Akhtar and asked him to apologise over his remark, but he fail to do so. Now, an FIR has been registered against him on my complaint,” the lawyer had said. Mr. Bhise said, “We have registered an NC (non-cognisable offence) under section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC against Mr.Akhtar. Further investigation is underway.”