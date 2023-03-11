HamberMenu
Non-BJP parties meet in J&K decide to meet EC in for early election, press for Statehood

The meeting was held at President Farooq Abdullah’s residence; the meet was attended by leaders from Congress, CPI(M), AAP, PDP, National Panthers Party

March 11, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah with others during an all-party meeting at his residence in Jammu on March 11, 2023.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah with others during an all-party meeting at his residence in Jammu on March 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on March 9 chaired a meeting with leaders of more than a dozen parties which culminated with the decision to meet the Election Commission in Delhi for an early Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir and restoration of its Statehood.

The meeting was held at Mr. Abdullah's residence here.

Reducing Jammu and Kashmir from a full-fledged state to a Union Territory is a tragedy for the nation, Mr. Abdullah told reporters after the meeting.

Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani, CPI(M) leader M. Y. Tarigami, PDP leader Amrik Singh Reen, National Panthers Party leader Harsh Dev Singh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and district development council member T. S. Tony were among the leaders present in the meet.

