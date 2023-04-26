HamberMenu
Non-bailable warrants issued against 23 active militants from Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar in J&K

Chief Investigation Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vishal Sharma, had approached the Special NIA Court for issuing non-bailable warrants against the accused for their active involvement in terror activities.

April 26, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau
Non-bailable warrants were issued against 23 militants hailing from the Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar district and operating from PoK in J&K. | file photo

Non-bailable warrants were issued against 23 militants hailing from the Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar district and operating from PoK in J&K. | file photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Non-bailable warrants were issued against 23 militants hailing from the Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar district and operating from Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday in J&K.  

“Upon the request of the Kishtwar Police, the NIA (National Investigation Agency), Special Court, Jammu, issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against 23 terrorists who hail from Kishtwar but they are settled and operating from Pakistan and PoK,” a police spokesman said.

The police identified them as Manzoor Ahmed alias Tahir Inqalabi, Manzoor Ahmed, Ghulam Mohd. Guijar, Nazir Ahmed alias Shaheen, Shabir Ahmed alias Junaid, Muhammad  lgbal Rishi alias Muzamil Ansari, Muhammad Amin Bhat, Jamal Din Naik alias Mudasir, Ghulam Hussain Sheikh, Bashir Ahmed Raina alias Showkat, Guzar Ahmed, Shabir Ahmed, Imtiyaz Ahmed alias Tahiq Sadique, Bashir Ahmed, Mohd Shafi alias Amjad, Ghulam Nabi Wani alias Majid, Abdul Kareem alias Ismail, Gulabu, Farooq Ahmed Ganie, Muhammad Haneef Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmed alias Harrara, Muhammad Ifran Khanday, Muhammad Rafiq Khanday alias Khalid. 

Chief Investigation Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vishal Sharma, had approached the Special NIA Court for issuing non-bailable warrants against these accused for “their active involvement in terror activities for creating unrest in the Chenab Valley and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.”  

“They mobilised sleeper cells and pushed them into J&K in connivance with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging war against the Government of India with nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from Union of India,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said, in a statement.

