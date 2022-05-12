Non-bailable warrants against Azam Khan's son, wife in fake birth certificate case

File photo of Azam Khan. | Photo Credit: PTI

The next hearing of the case will be held on May 16

A special MP-MLA court here Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants against the son and wife of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a fake birth certificate case.

SP MLA Abdullah Azam Khan and his mother Tazin Fatma were issued the warrants for non-appearance in the court in his fake birth certificate case, District government advocate Arun Saxena said.

BJP leader Akash Saxena had filed the case in 2019 at Ganj police station in Rampur in connection with the issue of fake birth certificate to Abdullah Azam Khan.

On Wednesday, during the hearing in the said case, the witnesses present in the court could not be examined as Mr. Abdullah and his mother Tazin Fatma were not present.

The duo sought exemption from appearance, which the court rejected and issued non-bailable warrants against the two.

Mr. Abdullah won from the Swar seat of Rampur for the second consecutive time in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, a team of the Enforcement Directorate reached Rampur on Wednesday to probe allegations of illegal collection of funds and embezzlement by the Jauhar Trust, the governing body of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

A senior district official said that the officers of the Enforcement Directorate conducted an inspection inside the Jauhar University campus.

Additional District Magistrate and other officers along with a large police team were also present to assist them in the investigation.