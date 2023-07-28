HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Noida Police dissolves women safety unit, changes its controlling authority

The order was passed by Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on the basis of a report submitted to her by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida), read the statement issued late Thursday night

July 28, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - Noida

PTI

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has dissolved its women safety wing at all police stations in the district, citing "laxity" and "delay in disposal of cases," according to an official statement.

The order was passed by Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on the basis of a report submitted to her by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida), read the statement issued late Thursday night.

"It is directed that the police force deputed in the Women's Security Unit shall forthwith report to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of their respective zones. The supervision and administrative control of all the deliberations referred will be of the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the zone concerned," it added.

The abolished wing referred to a small group of dedicated staff deployed at each police station of the district for probing and disposing of cases related to women.

This staff worked under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (women and child safety) at the commissionerate office in Sector 108, Noida, a police officer told PTI.

The supervision of this staff has now been handed over to the DCPs concerned of the area and they will be reporting to assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and the in-charge of local police stations, the official said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate has three police zones – Noida, Central Noida, and Greater Noida – with 21 police stations in all, in addition to a dedicated Mahila Thana in the 1,442 sq km-wide district that borders Delhi, Haryana, Ghaziabad, Hapur, and Bulandshahr.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.