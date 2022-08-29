Noida demolition: Residents return to adjoining complexes, big chunk of debris found in ATS compound

The windowpanes of some apartments were also smashed, but no structural damage reported so far to the two adjoining buildings

As they returned to their homes in large numbers a day after the adjoining Supertech twin towers were razed, residents of ATS Village found a huge chunk of the demolished building lying in their compound.

About 75% of the ATS village and nearly half of the Emerald Court, the other residential complex just metres away from the demolished twin towers, are back.

The windowpanes of some apartments were also smashed, but no structural damage reported so far to the two adjoining buildings—ATS Village and Emerald Court.

"There have been reports from four to five houses about cracks in window panes. Even if it is 10 such cases, it is a minor thing. No major damages in our society," UBS Teotia, president of Emerald Court residents group said.

The chunk that fell in the ATS complex comprises top three storeys of Supertech’s Ceyan tower. It damaged a nine-metre stretch of the compound wall.

Mayur Mehta, project manager for Edifice Engineering, said, "This particular piece of debris fell inside the range that had already been marked by the demolition team had in its calculation. The damage to the wall was already factored in." Edifice Engineering earlier said it had got a ₹100 crore insurance done for repairs in case of any structural damage to nearby residential towers.

The firm also said it would replace all cracked window panes due to the demolition in Emerald Court and ATS Village. Around 5,000 residents of the two societies, closest to the twin towers—Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys), were evacuated on Sunday ahead of the 2.30 pm explosion that brought down the towers in just 12 seconds along with thousands of tonnes of debris and clouds of dust that spread in the nearby areas.

The residents also expressed happiness and relief over the illegal structures finally going away, even as concerns remained about the clearance of dust and debris.

The presidents of residents' associations of both societies told PTI that there has been no case of health issue related to post-demolition effects among residents of either societies yet. Mr. Teotia (82) president of Emerald Court residents group said, "There has been no health related issue to anyone in Emerald Court so far. Neither among children, nor even among elders." Gaurav Mehrotra of Emerald Court said around half of residents of his society had returned by Monday afternoon. Naresh Keswani said, "The return process is gradual and hassle-free. Some people who had stayed in nearby locations returned last night only, some who had put up in hotels came after 11 am and 12, close to hotels' check out time."

Both Mr. Mehrotra and Mr. Keswani are members of Emerald Court's special task force which was formed for smooth evacuation of residents prior to the Sunday demolition. ATS Village president Atul Chaturvedi said around 75% residents of his society have returned till Monday afternoon.

"Only some who left for a longer duration and went to far away places were left to return now," Mr. Chaturvedi told PTI. Representatives of both societies said the supplies of cooking gas, electricity and water were running smooth and had been inspected by local officials prior to restoring them for residents.

Emerald Court's mR. Teotia said cleaning of up to 80% of their society has been completed and it is expected to reach pre-demolition condition by Tuesday evening. ATS Village's mR. Chaturvedi said his society suffered a lot of dust and even damages to a compound wall which was right next to the twin towers. "Some cables got entangles in the trees which were close to the compound wall. Some poles also got tilted. The dust is of course there as the direction of wind was towards our society," he said.

"Looks like it will take three to four days for cleanliness to reach pre-demolition condition while the damaged wall would take around a week for repair," he added.

Both Mr. Teotia and Mr. Chaturvedi described the demolition as "successful and satisfactory".

Cleaning work inside and outside both societies continued in full swing on Monday as several workers of Noida Authority and both societies remained pressed into the job.