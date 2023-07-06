ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody unhappy in my party over Ajit Pawar joining government: Eknath Shinde

July 06, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Mumbai

Mr. Shinde described as ‘rumours spread by Opposition’ reports that his chief ministerial chair may be in jeopardy after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined his year-old State ministry.

PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 6 said nobody in Shiv Sena is unhappy over NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s inclusion in the State ministry.

ALSO READ
Rumours that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will resign being deliberately planted, say Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Some Shiv Sena legislators had apparently raised concerns after the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the State government.

Mr. Shinde presided over a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs, MLCs and MPs on Wednesday.

Ajit Pawar’s remark that he wants to be the CM has created a flutter in political circles.

Also read: Unrest among Shinde-led Sena as NCP expected to receive key portfolios

The remark has made the Shinde camp, which is awaiting the Assembly Speaker's ruling on disqualification complaint against its MLAs, nervous.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant, who belongs to the Shinde-led group, said reports about Shinde’s resignation were false.

