HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nobody permanent friend or foe in politics; won't respond to personal remarks: Ajit Pawar

He said PM Modi's charisma is seen all over the country and hoped Maharashtra which follows secular thoughts will benefit from this charisma.

August 28, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said nobody is a permanent friend or foe in politics. | file photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said nobody is a permanent friend or foe in politics. | file photo | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said nobody is a permanent friend or foe in politics.

Addressing a rally in Beed, nearly 390 k.m. from Mumbai, Ajit Pawar said he was hopeful Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma will benefit Maharashtra which follows secular thoughts.

Notably, Ajit Pawar's uncle and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had addressed a rally in Beed ten days ago.

"Nobody is permanent friend or foe in politics. This is politics," Ajit Pawar said as he thanked local leaders of Shiv Sena and BJP for welcoming him and other Ministers of NCP.

He said PM Modi's charisma is seen all over the country and hoped Maharashtra which follows secular thoughts will benefit from this charisma.

“It is our expectation that PM Modi's charisma would benefit Maharashtra and hence we all decided to join the (BJP-Shiv Sena) government for the benefit of the state. There is no self-interest behind our decision to join the government. There is no iota of truth in some speculative talks,” he said.

In a surprise move, Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government last month and took oath as the deputy chief minister. Eight MLAs of the NCP also took oath as Ministers.

He also staked a claim to NCP and its symbol.

The Pawar senior has consistently maintained that he is against joining hands with the BJP and has called Ajit Pawar and other MLAs “cowards” without taking their names.

Interestingly, Sharad Pawar on Friday claimed that there was no split in NCP and Ajit Pawar is its leader, but denied his statement within hours.

He had also said that the opportunity to correct oneself is given once but the opportunity cannot be given again or one shouldn't ask for it again, apparently referring to Ajit Pawar's early-morning oath ceremony with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis after the 2019 assembly polls.

“I am a person who likes to work and like to speak through my work. I won't respond to comments made against me by anyone,” Ajit Pawar said in Beed.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Nationalist Congress Party / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.