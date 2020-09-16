Nobel Laureate suggests open-air pandals for this year’s Durga Puja

Kolkata

16 September 2020 00:19 IST

Will help contain pandemic in West Bengal, says Abhijit Banerjee

A global advisory board for management of COVID-19 in West Bengal, headed by Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, has suggested that Durga Puja pandals should be kept open from the sides to ensure air circulation which can help contain the pandemic in the State.

Welcoming the suggestion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would ask organisers to follow this advisory. “Durga Puja is a big challenge. In Bengal, it is almost a national festival. Let the pandals be kept open so that there is circulation of air,” Ms. Banerjee said at the State Secretariat.

Meeting on Sept. 25

The Chief Minister has called a meeting on September 25 with representatives of Durga Puja clubs to discuss this year’s celebrations. The State government has been taking note of the suggestions from the advisory board. Video messages by Prof Banerjee were circulated across the State earlier this year urging people to report to front line medical staff if they have symptoms of the disease.

The week-long Durga Puja festival starts on October 22 this year and many organisers have already started erecting the pandals.

Mahalaya which marks the beginning of the autumn festivities will be observed on September 17.

Many organisers feel the latest advisory is difficult to implement as the pandals are erected around a particular theme and often display art works centred around that theme. Evolving over hundreds of years the festival has now turned out to be one of the biggest cultural extravaganza with a grand street art show in Kolkata and adjoining areas.

Several organisers are also grappling with financial issues and the community festival is funded through subscription and sponsorship. There are about 28,000 community pujas in West Bengal. The number in Kolkata alone is around 3,000.

Smaller idols

Meanwhile, a number of idol makers have decided to make smaller Durga idols this year. Artisans of Kumartuli, the famous potter’s colony in the city, said that financial slowdown is having an adverse impact.

“While people are not willing to pay more, the size of pandals where the idols will be kept has also reduced. Moreover, we are also facing issues relating to labour with not enough work force available in Kumartuli,” an artist said.