No white Christmas for Uttarakhand this year

December 18, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a letdown for those visiting Uttarakhand to celebrate Christmas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there will not be any snowfall at prominent tourist destinations such as Nainital, Mussoorie, Auli and Munshiyari for the next 10 days. Businessmen in the hills have also been disappointed, and have shifted to advertising the ‘sunshine’ and the ‘winter line’, rather than ‘snow’ in order to woo tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to The Hindu, Bikram Singh, director of the regional meteorological centre, said that dry weather would prevail across the State till December 27.

“Not just the hill stations like Nainital and Mussoorie, even the upper reaches of the Himalayas like Auli and Munshiyari haven’t received snowfall so far, the reason being the western disturbance that has affected the region,” said Mr. Singh.

Rising temperatures

He further added that the winter is comparatively warmer so far this year, with no rainfall yet across the State. “With zero rains across Uttarakhand, the temperatures are two to four degrees higher than the normal value,” he said.

The maximum temperature at Mussoorie on December 7 was 18.8°C which was 6°C above normal. The minimum temperature was 9°C, more than double the usual temperature of 4.3°C.

Nainital recorded a maximum temperature of 15 degrees and a minimum of 8.2 degrees, which is also three to four degrees higher than usual. In Auli, which is also known as the winter sports destination of Uttarakhand, the maximum temperature was 13.3 degrees, while the minimum was 5.6.

Changing tagline

With no snowfall in the hill stations till Christmas — a scenario that may continue till New Year’s Day — the tourism industry, which is the State’s economic backbone is mulling some unique ways to attract visitors.

The State’s hotel industry is no longer advertising ‘snowfall’ to draw tourists, said the Uttarakhand Hotel Association president Sandeep Sahani. “We have witnessed no snowfall on Christmas and New Year’s Day in the past as well. But as the plains have already started witnessing fog and hence a scarcity of sunshine, we would like to call tourists to visit Uttarakhand now to get ample sunshine in the hills,” he said.

The winter-line carnival and sports activities are other things that the tourism industry now offers to people willing to come to the hills to spend their Christmas and New Year vacations, said Sanjay Agarwal, president of the Hotel Association in Mussoorie.