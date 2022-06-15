No untoward incident in last 2 days during Prophet remark stir: Bengal government to HC

218 held for violence across West Bengal

Security personnel deployed after violence during protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah district, on June 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The West Bengal Government on Wednesday submitted a report before the Calcutta High Court, stating that there has been no untoward incident in the last two days during protests over now-sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammed.

The report stated that a total of 218 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out on June 9 amid the outrage, and also the subsequent violation of prohibitory orders.

Placing the report before a division bench, headed by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, advocate general S.N. Mookherjee submitted that situation in 10 affected areas, including some in Howrah, Murshidabad and Krishnanagar, have been covered in the report.

Prayers were made by petitioners seeking orders to the State Government to deploy central forces or the Army forthwith to avoid recurrence of the June 9-10 mayhem.

Appearing for one of the six petitioners, seeking redressal and effective steps by the State to ensure peace and normalcy, advocate Priyanka Tibrewal prayed that it be ensured that innocent persons are not arrested and that those responsible for the violence be properly identified.

Another lawyer prayed that all religious and political rallies be stopped for the time being to ensure peace and harmony.

The chief justice said that lawyers representing political parties in the matter should tell the leaders to ensure that communal harmony is maintained.

The advocate general, in his submission, stated that 99 arrests were made in places under Howrah police commissionerate jurisdiction and 17 FIRs filed, while in Howrah rural area, 9 FIRs were filed and 38 people were nabbed.

Protesters had blocked national highways and railway tracks at different places in Howrah district for several hours on June 9 and 10 and damaged public and private properties.

Mr. Mookherjee further submitted before the division bench, also comprising Justice R. Bharadwaj, that 25 arrests were made in Krishnanagar, where railway property was damaged at Bethuadahari station.