No truth in opposition’s propoganda of ‘threat’ to MVA govt: Raut

“Everything is fine. There is no threat to the MVA government,” says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on June 30 asserted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra was stable and said there was no truth in the Opposition’s propoganda of any “threat” to the ruling alliance.

Mr. Raut’s remarks came a day after NCP president Sharad Pawar met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid speculation in State political circles over differences in the MVA government, which comprises the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, and rumours that the Sena is considering a patch-up with former ally BJP.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr. Raut said, “Everything is fine. There is no threat to the MVA government. There is no truth in the Opposition’s propaganda of any threat to the government.” Asked about the meeting between CM Thackeray and NCP president Pawar on June 29, Mr. Raut said they discussed the “prevailing political situation”.

“Two big leaders of the alliance — the Chief Minister and the main guiding force behind the government — met,” the Rajya Sabha member added.

Mr. Raut said he also spoke to Mr. Pawar after the meeting.

To a query on the central government’s package announced recently to stimulate the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Raut said, “I don’t think ordinary people are happy with this booster dose. There is no clarity from the government on people’s concerns over loss of livelihood, jobs and rising unemployment.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 28 announced ₹1.5 lakh crore of additional credit for small and medium businesses, more funds for the healthcare sector, loans to tourism agencies and guides, and waiver of visa fee for foreign tourists as part of a package to support the pandemic-hit economy.

Together with the previously announced ₹93,869 crore spending on providing free food grains to the poor till November and additional ₹14,775 crore fertiliser subsidy, the stimulus package — mostly made up of government guarantee to banks and microfinance institutions for loans they extend to COVID-19-hit sectors — totalled up to ₹6.29 lakh crore.