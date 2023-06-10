ADVERTISEMENT

No train to halt at Bahanaga Bazar station as CBI seals station, seize log book, relay panel

June 10, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Though around 170 trains pass through the Bahanaga Bazar Railway station every day, only passenger trains used to stop at the station for a minute

PTI

CBI officials during the investigation into the triple-train accident, near Bahanga Bazar railway station in Balasore district, on June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

No train will halt at Bahanaga Bazar station as the CBI investigating the train accident in Odisha's Balasore district has sealed the station after seizing the log book, relay panel and equipment, a railway official said on June 10.

After restoration of both the up and down line, at least seven trains, mostly local, were halting at Bahanaga Bazar station where a triple train crash took place on June 2 killing 288 persons and leaving 1,208 others injured.

Also read: Odisha train accident | The trauma after a tragedy on tracks

South Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary told reporters that the CBI has sealed the station after seizing the log book, relay panel and other equipment.

"The relay interlocking panel has been sealed prohibiting access of the staff to the signalling system, no passenger or goods train would stop at Bahanaga Bazar till further notice," Mr. Choudhary told reporters.

Though around 170 trains pass through the Bahanaga Bazar Railway station every day, only passenger trains like Bhadrak-Balasore MEMU, Howrah Bhadrak Baghajatin Fast Passenger, Kharagpur Khurda road fast passenger, used to stop at the station for a minute.

Of the 1,208 injured persons, the railways has already provided ex-gratia to 709 passengers, he said.

