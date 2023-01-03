No tie-up with Trinamool Congress in Tripura: CPI(M)

January 03, 2023 03:54 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - AGARTALA

The CPI(M) on Monday said the Trinamool Congress should not be a part of the Opposition platform as it envisaged to establish the ‘rule of law and democracy’ in Tripura. Party State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury blamed Mamata Banerjee’s group of ‘killing democracy’ in West Bengal saying the people of the State would not accept anything that involved the Trinamool Congress.

Mr. Chaudhury, who is one of the signatories in the joint statement with the Congress and four other Left parties, said the process for attaining greater Opposition unity was going on, but nothing concrete had emerged so far. “Discussions with the parties are underway”, he stated.

The ‘unprecedented’ joint statement issued on December 28 last sought peoples’ support to re-establish ‘democracy and rule of law’ in the State. It detailed alleged abuses of constitutional forums, bulldozing of democracy and a spate of physical attacks on the Opposition ranks and their assets, while lashing out at ‘sections’ of the administration and the police for conniving with the ruling BJP to silence voices of dissent.

In a video statement Jitendra Chaudhury said they were ready to shake hands with other parties but not with the Trinamool Congress. “It (TMC) is killing democracy in a State (West Bengal), there will be a negative impact if we tell it to call for restoration of democracy here (in Tripura)”, he asserted.

The current engagements of the Opposition parties are aimed at the upcoming State Assembly elections due in February next.

