No State Board examinations for Classes X and XII in Maharashtra: Minister

The Maharashtra government’s decision came two days after the Centre cancelled the CBSE Class XII Board examinations citing the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Board examinations for Classes X and XII in Maharashtra have been cancelled this year in view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, Minister Vijay Wadettiwar announced on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Wadettiwar said, “The State Board examinations of Classes XII and X are cancelled. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had already indicated about it in his earlier address to the State. A [formal] decision was taken today.”

The Class X (SSC) Board examinations in the State were cancelled earlier due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, but a formal announcement was made on Thursday.

Some people had opposed the cancellation of examinations but in today's meeting with CM Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other officials concerned, it was decided to cancel the examinations, Mr. Wadettiwar said.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said on Wednesday that a proposal has been sent to the State disaster management authority to take a final call on these examinations.