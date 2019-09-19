Other States

No single riot in my tenure, claims Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference on completing 30 months in his office, in Lucknow on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference on completing 30 months in his office, in Lucknow on Thursday, September 19, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Incidentally, his assertion came a day after a communal flare-up was reported in Semra village in Agra

There had “not been a single riot” in Uttar Pradesh in the past two and a half years since the BJP government came to power, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed on Thursday.

Incidentally, his assertion came a day after a communal flare-up was reported in Semra village in Agra. A girl was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday by a boy from another community. A few shops of a minority community were burnt down in the incident.

At a press conference, Mr. Aditynath produced a report card of his government's achievements. He said the State BJP government had vastly improved the law and order, and that since 2017 March, all festivals were celebrated in a peaceful manner.

Mr. Adityanath said that since he came to power, incidents of crime had fallen across the board; while dacoity figures dropped by 54%, there were 36% fewer incidents of rape, 15% drop in murder cases, 45% for loot, 30% for kidnapping and 38% for rioting-related incidents.

He also claimed that under his tenure, the State had been pulled out of its “identity crisis.”

