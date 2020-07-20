No signs of sexual assault, death of minor girl due to poison, says West Bengal police

There are no signs of any sexual and physical assault on the body of a minor girl who was found dead in Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district on Sunday, West Bengal police said.

“Inquest by a magistrate and videography of the post-mortem was done. As per the PM (post-mortem) report, the cause of death is ‘effect of poison’. No injury marks anywhere on the body has been found. There is no sign of sexual or physical assault,” the West Bengal police said in a series of tweets on Sunday evening.

Violence had erupted on Sunday in Chopra when the body of the 16-year-old girl was found. Locals set several vehicles on fire and clashed with the police. The police said that a “law and order problem has been created over the issue, yet no complaint has been lodged with police”. The police maintained that family members or any other associated persons did not inform the authorities about death.

The State leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the family members of the girl have alleged that it was a case of “rape and murder”. A number of BJP leaders have visited the area and met the family of the deceased.