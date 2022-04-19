No ‘shobha yatra’ will be allowed without due permission: Yogi Adityanath 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhat

April 19, 2022 15:33 IST

His direction comes days after national capital witnessed violence during a ‘shobha yatra’ in Jahangirpuri area

No ‘shobha yatra’ or religious procession should be taken out without due permission, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed top officials.

Mr. Adityanath directed officials to go tough on those issuing “mischievous statements” or lawless elements trying to spoil the atmosphere in the State.

“There should be no place for such people in a decent society,” he said at a review meeting of law and order on Monday evening.

A declaration of maintaining peace and harmony should be sought from the organisers of religious events before providing them permission, said a government spokesman quoting Mr. Adityanath.

His directions to police and administrative officials come days after the national capital witnessed violence during a ‘shobha yatra’ in Jahangirpuri area.

Considering the current environment, the police would have to be extra sensitive, said the U.P. government. The coming festivals of Eid-ul-fitr and Akshay Tritya could possibly fall on the same day this year, it noted. Permission should be provided to only those religious processions that were traditional, said the Chief Minister. “Do not provide permission to new programmes,” he told officials.

Religious events and puja should be held at the designated places, he stressed and directed officials to ensure that no religious event obstructed road or traffic.