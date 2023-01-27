No security lapse, were not intimated about large crowds at Banihal: J&K Police on Bharat Jodo Yatra

January 27, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The J&K Police on Friday refuted the allegations of security breach levelled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) arrived in the Kashmir Valley earlier in the day.

A police spokesman clarified that only authorised persons as identified by organisers and frisked crowd were allowed inside, towards the route of the yatra. “Organisers and managers of the BJY did not intimate about the large gathering from Banihal joining the yatra, which thronged near the starting point,” the J&K Police said.

Mr. Gandhi alleged that the police arrangements collapsed when he reached Qazigund, the gateway of the Kashmir Valley on Friday, as policemen who were supposed to manage crowds and hold the rope, were nowhere to be seen.

However, the police said full security arrangements were in place including 15 Coys of CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) and 10 Coys of JKP, comprising ROPs (Road Opening Parties) and QRTs (Quick Response Teams), route domination, lateral deployment; and security forces were posted for high-ridge and other places.

“The police were not consulted before taking any decision on the discontinuation of the yatra after the organisers had proceeded for a kilometre. The rest of the yatra continued peacefully. There was no security lapse at all. We will provide foolproof security,” the spokesman said.