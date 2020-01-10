No screening of Padukone’s film in Aligarh

After a Hindutva organisation put posters on hoardings in front of theatres, Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak was not screened in theatres across Aligarh on Friday.

The posters written in big font with chetavani (caution) written on top said that those who would try to screen Chhapaak should get their “insurance” done. “Na dekhunga, na dekhnedunga” (won’t watch, won’t allow anybody to watch) it declared. The poster further criticised Ms. Padukone for showing concern for only one side affected by violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5.

With names and photos of Pankaj Pandit and Deepak Sharma of Akhand Bharat Hindu Sena printed at the bottom, the poster said Ms. Padukone had thrown acid on the face of nationalism.

Anil Samania, Circle Officer III, Aligarh, told reporters that security was provided to the theatres. “But theatre owners have decided against screening the film. If they decide to screen, we will provide security,” he said.

Aligarh has four prominent theatres and at least two, Meenakshi and Great Value Mall had put posters of the film. However, according to local sources, they were replaced with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

SP protest

Samajwadi Party members protested against the move. Ranjeet Chaudhary, district president, Chhatra Sabha, the student wing of the party, said, “The film is about an acid attack victim. On one hand this government talks of ‘beti bachao, beti padhao’, but when Ms. Padukone went to show solidarity with student leader Aishe Ghosh who was beaten during violence at JNU, she is being targeted,” he said.

In Muzaffarnagar, Bajrang Dal members disrupted the screening of the film at Carnival Cinemas in the heart of the city. Local sources said members of the right-wing organisation tore posters of the film and raised slogans against Ms. Padukone. In Noida, SP members alleged that the police didn’t allow them to watch the film at Spice Mall in Sector 25.