No resumption of physical classes in West Bengal colleges, universities

Kolkata

29 November 2020 23:27 IST

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, who held a virtual meeting with vice chancellors of different State-run universities on Sunday, said there was no immediate plan to start classes in colleges and universities.

The State government had earlier announced resumption of classes in higher educational institutions from December 1. After the discussions, the Minister said classes could not be resumed now due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Chatterjee added that colleges and universities can also extend undergraduate and postgraduate admissions by another 15 days.

3,367 new COVID cases

Meanwhile, the State added 3,367 new COVID-19 cases taking total number of cases to 4,80,813. In the past 24 hours 54 causalities were recorded, taking total number of causalities to 8,376 . Of these, both Kolkata and North 24 Parganas recorded 13 deaths each. The toll in Kolkata increased to 2,596, while in North 24 Parganas it increased to 1,973.

With 814 new infections the total cases in North 24 Parganas crossed one lakh and increased to 1,00,145. With 826 new infections the total number of infections in Kolkata crossed 1,05,997.