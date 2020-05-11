‘No renaming of Allahabad University’

The Allahabad University’s executive council has decided against changing the name of the Centre-run institution following renaming of the district to Prayagraj, officials said on Monday.

A university spokesperson said the executive council could not meet because of the coronavirus lockdown. So the opinion of its 15 members was sought through email.

Three members did not respond, while the remaining 12 responded in the negative and a resolution has been passed against changing the name, the spokesperson said.

The members wanted the name retained, he added. The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had renamed the district to Prayagraj in 2018, a decision later approved by the Centre.

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development and the university, founded in 1887, then corresponded over the suggestion to rename the institution as well, officials said.