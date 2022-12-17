No regional party can match Congress in vision for nation, says Rahul Gandhi

December 17, 2022 06:46 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - JAIPUR

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said no regional party could match the Congress in its vision for the nation, as the smaller parties could only represent a specific State or a particular community. “What makes the Congress different from others is that it is ideologically driven and it has a perspective for taking along the entire country,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Gandhi said though the Congress worked with the regional parties and treated them with respect, it was different from others because of its functionaries, leaders and workers representing a national ideology. “The Congress is competing with a vision around which the BJP is trying to set the narrative,” he said.

Asked about the scope for Congress’ alliance with the Opposition parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Mr. Gandhi said it was his view that his party must work with all the Opposition parties. A decision on this would be taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, he said.

The Congress should not be underestimated as it was the only party which could bring down the BJP, Mr. Gandhi said. “A lot of people have this fantasy that the Congress party is finished. But it won’t come true... The BJP is going to be taken down by the Congress,” he said.

Asked about some leaders leaving the Congress, Mr. Gandhi said they did not have the courage to face the BJP which could apply pressure on them. “Some of them have been corrupt. They are welcome to leave. We need people who believe in the Congress ideology and stand firm against fascism taking place in the country,” he said.

The Congress leader said his party would have won the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly election had the Aam Aadmi Party not been put up “as a proxy” to target it. He said the Congress won the Himachal Pradesh polls despite the ruling BJP using its full organisational and money power.

The Wayanad MP said the BJP was winning elections because it was clear about its “agenda for hatred”, which was not acceptable to Congress. “We don’t agree with them. For us, it is much more complicated... The day the Congress party understands the depth of what it is and what it stands for, it will win every election,” Mr. Gandhi said.

