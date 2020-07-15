No quarantine for those coming to Punjab for less than 72 hours

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday that those coming to Punjab for less than 72 hours would be exempted from the mandatory home quarantine.
“It has been decided to provide this concession to facilitate students wishing to come for examinations and business travellers, whose stay in the State is less than 72 hours from the time of their arrival. It has been decided to exempt such travellers from the 14-day mandatory home quarantine requirement that remains in place for domestic inbound travellers in Punjab,” he said in a statement.
He said the travellers would, however, need to submit a formal undertaking at all border check posts in a standard format provided on COVA app, which they would have to download on their phones. Besides entering their details in the app’s travellers’ information section, these persons would have to undertake that the COVA app would remain active throughout their period of stay in Punjab.
The additional SOPs for such travellers require them to voluntarily submit that they were not coming from any containment zone and undertake not to stay for more than 72 hours in Punjab from the time of arrival in the Sate, he added.
While the Government of India had recently waived the requirement of home quarantine for domestic travellers and replaced it with self-monitoring, Captain Singh had made it clear that quarantine restrictions would continue to remain in place in Punjab on account of the rising numbers. Tuesday’s announcement is the only exemption to the rule.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath