No public events to mark I-Day in M.P. this year

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided against organising any public celebrations to mark the Independence Day this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, said Home Minister Narottam Mishra. “Celebrations will be held at one location in Bhopal where the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers will take part,” Mr. Mishra said.

“Flag hoisting will be conducted only by government officials at district and tehsil level. No public celebrations, including school functions and parades, will be organised,” he said.

Insurance increased

Further, Mr. Mishra informed that the insurance for safai karamcharis had been increased. “In case of natural death, it has been increased to ₹1 lakh from ₹50,000. And in case of death owing to accidents the amount has been increased to ₹2 lakh from ₹1 lakh,” he said.