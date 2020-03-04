No proposal yet on reservation for Muslims in education: Uddhav Thackeray

Alok Deshpande

04 March 2020 01:31 IST

‘Shiv Sena has not yet clarified its position ... We will decide when the proposal comes up’

The State government has no proposal on Muslim reservation before it, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Tuesday.

“No proposal has come to me regarding Muslim reservation. We will check its validity once it comes to us. We have not taken any decision yet on it,” Mr. Thackeray told reporters on the sidelines of ongoing Budget session. His remarks come days after Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said in the Council that the State will set aside 5% quota for Muslims in education.

“I also urge those who are creating a ruckus on the issue to save your energy and use it when the issue comes up for discussion. The issue has not come up yet. The Shiv Sena has not yet clarified its position on this. Let us see, when the proposal comes up. We will then decide,” he added.

Ayodhya visit

Mr. Thackeray said he was going to Ayodhya on March 7 to offer prayers to Lord Ram. “I have faith and therefore, I am heading for a darshan. Where’s the question of politics in having a glimpse of god? Where is politics in it? The doors of god don’t get shut just because you formed an alliance with the Congress or some other party. God is god and belongs to everyone. I will go [to Ayodhya],” he said, adding that, those who want to come, will come. “Gods doors are not closed for anyone,” he said.

On his wife Rashmi Thackeray’s appointment as editor of party mouthpiece Saamana, Mr. Thackeray said he had to quit as editor after the chief ministership unexpectedly came to him. “Saamana, Shiv Sena and Thackeray can’t be separated. We are one family. With Rashmi becoming editor, there were speculations if the language of the paper will change. I want to tell that the language will remain the same. Editorial responsibility will continue to be handled by Sanjay Raut,” he said.

On loan waiver, Mr Thackeray said, “The MVA government’s loan waiver scheme will be implemented within the stipulated time frame. My government will pay attention to see farmers remain happy.”

Talking to reporters after the press conference, State Congress chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said providing reservation to Muslims is his party’s commitment and a decision on it will be taken after discussions with other alliance partners.

“We [Cong.-NCP combine] had given reservation to Muslims in the past. It did not move ahead in the last five years, but it is our commitment. It is part of the manifesto of the Congress and NCP. Hence, we want to give it,” he said.