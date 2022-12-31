No problem with Congress pushing for Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate: Nitish Kumar

December 31, 2022 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on December 31 made it clear that he had "no problems" with the Congress, his ally in the State, pushing for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial candidate for the next general elections.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Patna, the JD(U) leader also reiterated that he was "not a claimant" for the top post though he reaffirmed his commitment to galvanising parties opposed to the BJP with which he had snapped ties nearly five months ago.

Mr. Kumar was responding to queries from journalists about the recent averment of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath that Mr. Gandhi will be the "Opposition's PM face" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.