HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No problem with Congress pushing for Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate: Nitish Kumar

The JD(U) leader also reiterated that he was "not a claimant" for the top post

December 31, 2022 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a function at Gyan Bhawan, in Patna on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a function at Gyan Bhawan, in Patna on Saturday, December 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on December 31 made it clear that he had "no problems" with the Congress, his ally in the State, pushing for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial candidate for the next general elections.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Patna, the JD(U) leader also reiterated that he was "not a claimant" for the top post though he reaffirmed his commitment to galvanising parties opposed to the BJP with which he had snapped ties nearly five months ago.

Mr. Kumar was responding to queries from journalists about the recent averment of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath that Mr. Gandhi will be the "Opposition's PM face" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Related Topics

Bihar / Indian National Congress / Rahul Gandhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.