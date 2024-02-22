No power can stop the BJP from winning in Chhindwara: Madhya Pradesh CM

February 22, 2024 07:21 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - Bhopal

“No power in the world can stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from winning the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming elections,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday. He was visiting Chhindwara, bastion of the Congress veteran and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Mr. Yadav made the remarks at an event in Chhindwara, where he also inducted various Congress leaders from the Mahakoshal region into the BJP’s fold.

Chhindwara was the only parliamentary seat that the Congress bagged in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, with Mr. Nath’s son, Nakul Nath, winning from there. In the 2023 Assembly election, too, the Congress had won all seven Assembly seats in Chhindwara.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP, which had won 28 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, has its eyes set on Chhindwara.

Mr. Yadav’s visit to Chhindwara also come in the wake of weeks-long speculations that Mr. Nath and his son were upset with the Congress leadership and could shift their loyalties to the BJP. Various senior Congress leaders, including some loyalists of Mr. Nath who earlier hinted of this, however, have since denied such possibilities.

“Your expressions are telling me that this time the mace of Lord Hanuman will definitely swing and will ensure the BJP’s victory. No power in the world can stop this,” Mr. Yadav said, addressing a gathering following a roadshow.

Mr. Nath is known to be a staunch believer of Lord Hanuman and has also built a large temple to the Hindu deity in Chhindwara.

Taking potshots at the Congress, the Chief Minister said that the minds of many Congress leaders were “drifting”. “If not today, then definitely tomorrow, they will join our [the BJP] family,” he said, welcoming erstwhile Congress leaders into the party.

Mr. Yadav also reiterated in Chhindwara that no scheme of his predecessor, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, would be discontinued.

“When our full Budget comes in July, I assure you that this government will fulfil all the promises made in the manifesto [of the Assembly election],” he said.

“Last time, there was a shortfall from Chhindwara. But can I put my trust in you this time? You and I together will definitely ensure the win from Chhindwara,” Mr. Yadav said, urging people to ensure a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, the local MP, Mr. Nakul Nath, took to social media platform X to draw Mr. Yadav’s attention to various issues pertaining to Chhindwara, and accused the BJP government of halting funds.

“CM Mohan Yadav ji, you are coming to my parliamentary constituency Chhindwara, I welcome you on behalf of the people of Chhindwara and request you to visit Chhindwara Medical College and see the pace of work, which was started about 3 years ago. It was supposed to be ready, but by stopping its funds, the BJP government not only stopped the work of the hospital but also deprived thousands of people of better treatment,” Mr. Nakul Nath wrote.

He also asked Mr. Yadav to ensure better arrangements at Chhindwara University, and fulfil the demands of farmers whose crops were damaged in excessive rain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT