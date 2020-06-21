No policy decision on licence for liquor shops in J&K’s non-serving areas: govt.

The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Sunday clarified that there was no policy decision regarding the issuance of fresh liquor licences in non-serving areas. It came a day after there was a public outcry over such a move by the government.
“The Finance Department has not taken any policy decision regarding the issuance of fresh liquor licences in unserved areas. No list of unserved areas has either been considered,” J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal said.
Mr. Kansal urged the people not to believe the “rumours or half-baked news”.
The government clarification came a day after Kashmir-based civil society groups opposed the proposal to open wine shops in parts of the Valley.
A notification of the Excise Commissioner, which went viral online, indicated setting up of 187 liquor shops in the Union of J&K, including 67 in Kashmir.
Kashmir’s grand mufti Nasir-ul-Islam had threatened to oppose the government plans “tooth and nail”. “This is a fresh assault on Kashmir’s culture and a move to drag Valley youth towards immorality,” he said.
