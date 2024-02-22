GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No plus two classes in colleges in Bihar from April 1

The intermediate education (in all three streams — arts, science and commerce) will now be imparted only in higher secondary schools from the new session.

February 22, 2024 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - Patna

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bihar government announced it was going to discontinue plus two (intermediate) classes being held in colleges affiliated to various universities in the state.

In a notification issued late on Wednesday evening, the Education department said that while such classes had been discontinued in Patna University about a decade ago, the same will cease to be held at colleges falling under other varsities from the academic session beginning in April this year.

According to the notification, the intermediate education (in all three streams — arts, science and commerce) will now be imparted only in higher secondary schools from the new session.

The department also said the delinking of intermediate (plus two) from colleges has been recommended in the Universities Act but the same could not be enforced until now because of inadequate infrastructure and manpower in higher secondary schools.

The resolution in this regard has already been notified in the state gazette. The Nitish Kumar government in 2007, had taken a policy decision to phase out intermediate education from colleges in conformity with the National Education Policy (1986/92) and had introduced 10+2 format in plus two.

"The department has already developed large-scale infrastructure and recruited 67,961 teachers for higher secondary schools and another 65,737 teachers in secondary schools under a special drive. The government schools are now equipped to handle plus two education", says the notification.

Earlier, the Bihar government had also taken a policy decision to have one higher secondary school in every panchayat and had upgraded the existing secondary schools.

Related Topics

Bihar / higher education / school / universities and colleges / higher secondary and junior college

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.