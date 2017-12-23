No plans for reshuffle: Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Saturday there were no plans of a ministerial reshuffle in the immediate future.

“There is no plan for a reshuffle yet,” the Chief Minister told media persons.

Speculation about a possible reshuffle was rife after the Chief Minister on Friday dismissed Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout over the latter’s ‘beggar’ remarks on Brahmin community at a function in Malkangiri district recently.

On the other hand, the sacked minister said he would continue to stay in Biju Janata Dal (BJD) till the party exists.

“To be in power is a part and parcel of being in politics. It’s a normal process and I have no qualms. Hence, I’m least bothered about my dismissal from the Council of Ministers. I needn’t even wish to react to it. Whatever had to happen, has happened,” said Rout.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has handed over the Agriculture Department to Panchayati Raj Minister Pradeep Maharathy as an additional charge.