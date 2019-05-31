No patient complaints in India, says Medtronic

Medical device manufacturing company Medtronic claimed on Wednesday that it had received no patient complaints in India after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s premature battery depletion alert on May 7 on some of their pacemakers.

Responding to reports in The Hindu about the non-communication of these alerts to doctors/patients, the company in its statement said: “We proactively communicate with physicians and relevant stakeholders in India about a rare mode in a population of Astra pacemakers and Serena and Solara cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers that are available in India.’’

It added that till date, of the 395 physicians who had implanted 1,321 devices in India, more than 351 physicians had been informed by the company and all 395 physicians would be informed by the end of this month. “No patient issues have been reported in India till date, related to this performance note,” Medtronic said.